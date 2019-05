By AFP

Chinese stocks opened lower on Monday as the lack of a US-China trade deal cast a cloud over the market and also weakened the yuan.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened down 1.16 percent, or 34.14 points, at 2,905.07.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.14 percent, or 17.81 points, to open at 1,550.81.

Hong Kong markets were closed for a public holiday.