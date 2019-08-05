Total revenue of 50 companies listed on financial markets rose to Dh33.73bn in H1 2019

By Wam

The total combined revenue of 50 companies listed on the Abu Dhabi and Dubai financial markets rose to AED33.73 billion in the first half of 2019, increasing by 14.7 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

A survey conducted by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on companies that disclosed their financial results showed that the 25 companies listed on the Dubai Financial Market, DFM, posted strong profits, jumping to a combined total of AED16.22 billion from January to June this year, an increase of 23.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

The total profits of the 25 companies on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange,ADX, also rose to AED17.5 billion at the end of the first half of this year, an increase of 3.2 percent.

The rise in profits of these companies reflects the growth of their operations, despite the slowdown of most economic sectors in the region, and around the world.

The profits of 14 listed national banks that disclosed their financial results accounted for 72.1 percent of the total profits of the 50 surveyed companies, with their combined net profits increasing to AED24.33 billion during the first half of this year, an increase of 16.8 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

The profits of five banks listed on the DFM reached AED12.8 billion at the end of June, a growth of 32 percent over the same period last year.

Also, the combined profits of nine banks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, rose by 3.7 percent to AED11.533 billion during the same period.

The total profits of all companies listed on the Abu Dhabi and Dubai financial markets reached AED19.45 billion during the first quarter of this year, which is nearly the same value as seen in the first quarter of last year.