Mohammed bin Rashid visits ‘Bridges of Giving’ campaign centre

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Bridges of Giving campaign centre at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and his grandchildren.

His Highness toured the facility and was briefed on the roles and responsibilities of volunteer teams.

His Highness met with volunteers packing aid parcels to support the UAE’s humanitarian initiative launched by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) in cooperation with a number of ministries and humanitarian and charitable institutions in the country, to send aid to victims of the recent earthquake in Syria and Turkiye.

His Highness said, “Today, I visited the Bridges of Giving campaign launched to help Syria-Turkiye quake victims. The UAE is always keen to extend a helping hand to people in need, consolidating human fraternity and solidarity.”

His Highness praised the community’s efforts to send relief to the people of Syria and Turkiye, and the quick response of volunteers to the UAE’s call to help those affected by last February’s earthquake.

He noted that more than 2000 volunteers participated today, including volunteers from various schools and universities, and employees of private and public sectors among others. “The goal is to send a message of hope and solidarity to all our brothers and sisters in Syria and Turkiye,” His Highness said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also signed a letter to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye, in which he expressed his support for them and urged them to stay optimistic.

His Highness’s grandchildren assisted volunteers in gathering and packing relief supplies at the Bridges of Giving campaign facility at the Dubai World Trade Centre, including food, essential personal care items, clothing, blankets, and children’s toys.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said the Bridges of Giving initiative forms part of implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to support people affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye.

He added, “The campaign is an expansion of the UAE’s efforts to institutionalise humanitarian aid, help vulnerable communities around the world, and establish the values of tolerance, respect and human fraternity.”

Al Gergawi reiterated MBRGI’s commitment to contribute to the Bridges of Giving campaign, in collaboration with the UAE Red Crescent. “Around 2,000 volunteers including students, employees and influencers joined hands with us today and succeeded in packing around 15,000 aid parcels to help those affected in Syria and Türkiye,” he added.

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s visit to the campaign facility represents the leadership’s support for humanitarian workers and volunteers. “It consolidates the UAE's efforts to show solidarity and respond rapidly to support those in need around the world.”

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ERC stressed the Authority’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with various humanitarian institutions in the UAE, as per the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to strengthen social mobilisation to support vulnerable groups across the world.

Al Mazrouei highlighted the exceptional support provided through the Bridges of Giving campaign to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye.

Volunteers at the facility expressed their gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his visit, which motivated them to continue their efforts to alleviate the hardships of their brothers and sisters affected by the earthquake.

The Bridges of Giving campaign, which seeks to extend a helping hand and hope to the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkiye, has completed its first month.

At the beginning of the Bridges of Giving campaign, the Volunteers platform in the UAE called for 500 volunteers to prepare the relief packages. Within the first few days of the campaign, and in record time, 1,200 volunteers signed up, reaffirming the values of giving and aid instilled in the UAE’s community.

The campaign continues nationwide with the support of relief organisations, humanitarian and charity associations, private sector businesses and government entities, in response to the call for solidarity with the victims of earthquake-stricken Syria and Türkiye.

