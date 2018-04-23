Musanada: Works progressing at Al Aryam interchange on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Highway E11

Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, is currently constructing Al Aryam interchange on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed highway (E11).

Envisaged to facilitate traffic movement to visitors at all directions, the AED 61 million project will serve Al Aryam island, located 40km from Abu Dhabi island.

"The project forms part of Musanada’s efforts to realise the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide high quality infrastructure that meets the needs of individuals and the community at large, in line with best international standards and under close follow up by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," Saleh Al Mazrouei, Musanada’s Acting Roads and Infrastructure Executive Director, said.

He added that the project is progressing as per the schedule, highlighting Musanada’s efforts to contribute in achieving the objectives of Abu Dhabi Plan. The project will help achieve highest levels of smooth movement, enhance service quality by linking traffic movement to other regions, and improving traffic security and safety levels while reducing accident ratios.

Al Mazrouei added that Musanada is currently coordinating with government entities and strategic partners to speed up the execution of the project.