Nationwide household spending survey launched

By Wam

The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA) has launched a nationwide household income and spending survey to measure expenditure and well-being levels among families.

This was announced by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, during a press conference in Dubai today.

The survey, set to involve more than 20,000 households in the UAE, will be the largest such a statistical project to date in the country.

"We recognise the importance of this survey because it provides data and statistics that provide accurate reflection of income and expenditure levels at a household level in the country," the minister explained, noting that the survey comes as part of the ongoing efforts to ensure the UAE will be the world's best nation by its centennial in 2071.

The survey will measure community’s well-being levels through identifying household income and expenditure patterns.

According to the minister, the survey will provide updated and correct data to help decision makers shape future plans.

"The UAE family has been, and will remain, the focus of the Ministry of Community Development and all government agencies," she said.

For his part, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director-General of FCSA, said that the survey will be conducted by the Ministry of Community Development and FCSA along with all statistics centres in the country.

"The survey will help decision-makers develop efficient strategic plans and launch initiatives conducive to ensuring family welfare across the nation in terms of health, education, and employment," he said, adding that the move will ultimately contribute to the UAE Vision 2021.

The survey will help extract more than 65 indicators, including the basket of goods and services, consumer price indices, cost of living index, and price indices to help assess the level, direction and structure of the economic well-being of families.

It will begin in January 2019 and will take a year to complete with support of 350 field researchers.