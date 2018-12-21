3 killed when business jet crashes in Atlanta

By AP

Atlanta fire officials say three people in a business jet died when the plane crashed into a park.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Sgt. Cortez Stafford said a home near the park was damaged in Thursday's crash on a football field near a county airport, but no injuries on the ground were reported.

Stafford said wreckage from the plane was spread out on the field over about a 100-yard (91-meter) area.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told The Associated Press that the Cessna Citation V had departed from a runway at the Fulton County Airport shortly before the crash around noon. She said it went down about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) east of the airport.

Stafford said the plane can hold as many as 8-10 people.