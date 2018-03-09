3 killed when small plane crashes at Texas airport

By
  • AP
Published

Photo: AP

Three people have died in the wreckage of a small plane that crashed at Laredo International Airport in South Texas after the pilot reported smoke coming from an engine.

The Piper PA-31P had departed the airport Thursday morning and was attempting to return when it crashed in a grassy area about 50 yards from commercial buildings adjacent to the airport grounds.

Laredo police spokesman Joe Baeza says the airport was closed to all commercial and cargo air traffic following the wreck.

The three killed were the only people on board the plane. Their identities have not been released.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the Piper is registered to a man in Bruni, a small community east of Laredo.

Baeza did not know the plane's destination.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon