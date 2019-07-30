5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan coast

By Wam

A strong earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Japan in the wee hours of Tuesday (local time), the Asian News International, ANI, quoted the United States Geological Survey as saying.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 20:37 (UTC), was registered at a depth of 52.9 kilometres, south-east of Hachijo-jima, a volcanic island in the Philippine Sea, located about 287 kilometres south of the Japanese capital Tokyo.

No tsunami warning has been issued so far.