Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met in Paris on Monday with Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The meeting, held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to France, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries, particularly in economic, investment, commercial and cultural fields.

The two sides exchanged views on the current developments in the region, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the close historic and strategic relations between the UAE and France and affirmed keenness to furthering cooperation in various domains for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

Jean-Yves Le Drian welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and praised his country's excellent relations with the UAE.

He referred to the strategic partnership between the two countries and their desire to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields.