Abdullah bin Zayed visits Humayun's tomb, India

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has visited the Humayun's tomb, of the Mughal Emperor Humayun in Delhi, India.

Sheikh Abdullah also toured parts of the 30-acre garden surrounding the tomb, the first of its kind to be established in the Indian subcontinent.

The Humayun's tomb is considered to be one of the most prominent archaeological sites of the Mughal Empire and was added to the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 1993.

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, UAE Ambassador to India, accompanied Sheikh Abdullah during the visit.