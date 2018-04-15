Abu Dhabi concludes participation at wedding congress in Mexico

The Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) recently concluded its participation at the Destination Wedding Planners Congress, DWP, which was held between 10th–12th April, in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Aiming to showcase the latest experiences and innovations in the wedding sector, the event brought together leading creatives and wedding suppliers from across the world to share knowledge and together push the boundaries of industry excellence yet further.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau - DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We are delighted to have participated in the Destinations Wedding Planners Congress. The wedding industry continues to play an integral role in our diversified market strategy, as we look to further tap into its immense potential. Through these events, we aim to create awareness about Abu Dhabi’s wedding expertise and nurture relationships with industry peers from around the world in order to foster successful partnerships for the future."

The two-day conference included keynote speeches, panel discussions, roundtable discussions, and one-on-one meetings that focused on the wedding experience.