Abu Dhabi Police boost travel safety awareness

By WAM

The Abu Dhabi Police have urged UAE citizens and residents to ensure that the doors of their homes are locked properly and to keep their valuable items in secure safe boxes to protect them from theft and damage when travelling for holidays.

As part of the "Safe Travel " campaign launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the police have said citizens and residents travelling abroad for holidays should be keen on the safety of their homes through proper locking of the gates and doors of their houses. It has also been advised to keep away newspapers from the doorsteps.

Colonel Dr. Hamoud Saeed Al Aqari, Director of Abu Dhabi Police Community Police Department, advised travellers not to leave their valuables and jewellery, in obvious places and not to carry along large amounts of cash, and to use credit cards instead.

He urged the UAE’s nationals planning to travel abroad to register themselves and their families, including the elderly and children, for the "Tawajodi" service through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's website, www.mofa.gov.ae, which will enable them to contact the ministry and its missions abroad through a smart application in cases of emergency.