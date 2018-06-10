ADM achieves 90% reduction in walk-in customers seeking building permits

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, ADM, has announced the introduction of the visual communication system service through smartphones and tablets on the "Cisco WebEx Meetings" App has reduced the time and effort of both customers and employees and reduced the number of visitors to Building Permits Division by 90%. Through this system, the Municipality aims to reach zero customers for building permits.

The Municipality is taking steady steps towards digital transformation in line with a systematic plan that will eventually lead to total automation of all services, especially the most services in demand by customers.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched the pilot phase of the visual communication system last February. The step aimed at increasing communication with strategic partners comprising institutions, departments, consultants, developers and owners as regards the clearance of transactions, and auditing of engineering designs and layouts through a CCTV that directly transmits events and promotes coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders of municipal services.

The Municipality has taken this step in preparation for making customers perceive no need to visit the premises of the Municipality for completing their transactions. The step was broadened to include all the auditors, owners, and consultants, in addition to providing all the information necessary for the process of building permits.

The benefits of the system include providing easy means that enable the customer to participate in the processing of the transaction, and taking the final decision thereon. The system ensures the highest accuracy and reviewing with the Building Permits Division.

The use of the visual communication has achieved positive results, such as reducing the number of visitors to Building Permits Division. In the past, the number of visitors used to reach 200 per day, whereas the number has dropped to less than 15 visitors after the introduction of the visual communication system. Since the launch of the visual communication system, the number of times of using the system has reached more than 1000 successful communication processes.