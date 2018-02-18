ADM removes 33 abandoned vehicles to provide safe traffic movement

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, ADM, has carried out an inspection campaign through the City Municipal Centre and the Integrated Transport Centre, targeting vehicles abandoned for lengthy periods unattended.

The campaign resulted in removing 33 abandoned vehicles and transporting them to the impounding yard. The municipality is keen to continue cooperation with partners in raising the public awareness about the importance of not leaving vehicles abandoned in public areas, highlighting that such a practice mars the appearance and beautiful view of the city.

The campaign, which covered several parts of Abu Dhabi, illustrates the commitment of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities – Abu Dhabi City Municipality, to protect the public appearance of the city from all types of eyesores. It seeks to provide a safe traffic movement in the city.

The municipality will continue such campaigns in implementation of the provisions of Law No. 2 for 2012 governing the Public Appearance, Health and Tranquility in Abu Dhabi Emirate along with its executive regulation. According to the provisions of this Law, a fine amounting to AED3,000 is issued for abandoned vehicles.