ADP issues awareness booklet for Chinese workers

The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, issued a booklet in the Chinese language for Chinese workers in the country, to raise their awareness about legal and security issues contained in Emirati laws.

The booklet, which was published by the Community Police Administration of the ADP’s Community Security Sector, was issued during UAE-China Week, as part of the keenness of the two countries to improve their joint cooperation.

Colonel Dr. Hamoud Al Affary, Director of the Community Police Administration, highlighted the keenness of the administration to reach out to the Chinese community in the UAE, especially workers, to raise their awareness about the principles and foundations of Emirati law and introduce them to the UAE’s traditions and heritage.

The booklet aims to explain basic rights and introduce the country’s constitution, Al Affary added while noting that it contains many instructions that will enable Chinese workers to live in a safe and stable environment.