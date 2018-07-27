ADP launches ‘Arms of the Ambulance Project’

By WAM

The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, has launched the "Arms of the Ambulance Project," to attract volunteers and train them to deal with urgent medical cases and respond to incidents, by offering health services to patients and those injured in the correct way, until an ambulance arrives.

The Emergency and Public Safety Department of the Central Operations Sector launched the project, as part of the ADP’s efforts to promote safety and improve the ambulance services.

Colonel Mohammed Ibrahim Al Ameri, Head of the Department, said that the three-year project will include all areas of Abu Dhabi, and will help maintain security and safety, reduce response times, and prevent deaths and injuries that result from emergencies, as well as promote humanitarian work among the community.

Lt. Colonel Dr. Maytha Mohammed Al Darei, Head of the Project, said that potential volunteers must be residents of Abu Dhabi, at least 18 years of age, and be physically fit. First aid training will also be given in Arabic and English and will enable volunteers to deal with urgent medical cases while refresher courses will be organised to maintain their skills, she added while explaining that the medical cases that will be treated by the volunteers include breathing difficulties, chest pains, cardiac arrest, suffocation, extreme allergies, fainting, low blood sugar levels, bleeding, falls and fractures.