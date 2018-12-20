After big earthquake, aftershocks continue to rattle Alaska

By AP

Nearly three weeks after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook up southcentral Alaska, the state continues to register frequent aftershocks.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports seismic sensors have registered nearly 5,000 aftershocks since the Nov. 30 earthquake.

The large earthquake caused millions in damage, but no deaths or injuries.

Seismologists at the Alaska Earthquake Center say the frequency of aftershocks has slowed but seismic activity remains “way above” background levels before last month’s quake.

Center network manager Natalia Rupert says the region before Nov. 30 averaged several earthquakes per day. Since then, the region has experienced an aftershock every couple of minutes.

Most aftershocks are smaller than 3.0-magnitude.

Only about 120 aftershocks since Dec. 4 have registered at 3.0 or greater.

Nine aftershocks registered at larger than 4.0.