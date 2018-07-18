Ajman CP receives Serbian Ambassador

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received on Wednesday Stanimir Vukicevic, the Ambassador of Serbia to the UAE.

His Highness welcomed the Serbian Ambassador, and wished him success in carrying out his duties to enhance mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries across various sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and Serbia, and means of advancing them for the interest of their peoples.

Vukicevic praised the cooperation between the two nations, as well as the progress and development the UAE has witnessed.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman's Ruler Court, Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor at the Emiri Court in Ajman, Salem Saif Al Matrooshi, Deputy Director of the Ajman Ruler's Court, and Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, and other senior officials attended the meeting.