Al Qudra-Jebel Ali Lehbab Junction to be upgraded

The Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai has awarded a contract for upgrading the Al Qudra-Jebel Ali Lehbab Roads Junction.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, who chaired the session, said, "The junction will be upgraded to a multi-tier flyover providing free traffic movement in all directions. The project will ease the traffic flow on both Al Qudra Road and Jebel Ali Lehbab Road a vital corridor for traffic to Jebel Ali Free Zone, JAFZA, and Abu Dhabi, bypassing downtown areas.

"The project encompasses the construction of two additional bridges and ramps to serve right-turn and U-turn movements. It also includes the widening of connecting streets and a cycling bridge in addition to lighting works, rainwater drainage systems, and utility lines work.

"The widening of Al Qudra Road is one of the RTA’s strategic projects that provides a key traffic corridor starting from Jumeirah to Umm Suqeim Street, which had been improved through the construction of two bridges of three lanes in each direction. The first extends over the Eastern Parallel Road (Al Asayel Street), and the second passes over the Western Parallel Road (First Al Khail Road)."

Traffic will flow smoothly on the flyover crossing over Al Khail Road and at the Interchange of the Arabian Ranches on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The smooth traffic will flow to Al Qudra Road and further to Al Qudra Bridge crossing Emirates Road up to Seih Assalam.

The RTA has improved Al Qudra Road over several phases. The initial phase covered the widening of Al Qudra Road from one to three lanes in each direction over a 12-km sector starting from the intersection of Jebel Ali-Lehbab to Bab Al Shams R/A, including the new bridge. In later phases, improvements covered the widening of two bridges to three lanes in each direction and the construction of crossings for vehicles and camels. Works also included a cycling lane and a rest area for cyclists comprising facilities and shops for renting bikes and accessories, a fully equipped clinic, cycling gate, rest area for cyclists and bicycles parking stand.

The RTA has accomplished 10 projects relating to the improvement of Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road over a 55 km-long sector extending from Lehbab Police Station to Sheikh Zayed Road. Works included adding two lanes in each direction and a flyover at the 8th Interchange of the Sheikh Zayed Road comprising 24 bridges.