Asia greets year of the pig, farewells the dog

By AP

The Lunar New Year is being celebrated around Asia with lanterns, performances, decorations and food.

People are bidding farewell to the year of the dog in the 12-year Chinese astrological cycle and welcoming the year of the pig with hopes of happiness and fortune.

Thr world's largest annual migration began in China on the 28th of January, 2019. Travelers waited for their trains at a railway station in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province.

The photo below shows two divers dancing underwater on January 30, 2019 ahead of the celebrations in KLCC underwater park Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

On January 30, 2019 , ethnic Chinese-Thai light candles after praying at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese Temple to celebrate the new year.

On February 4, 2019, Filipino-Chinese perform a dragon dance on Chinese New Year's Eve at Manila's Chinatown district in Manila, Philippines.

The photo shows lanters filling the Bongeun Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea.

The New Year market in Hong Kong's Victoria Park is filled with flowers sold to celebrate the year of the pig.

Vendors carried pig-shaped balloons for sale to mark the Lunar New Year in Hanoi, Veitnam.

A woman holds a flower-shape candle while praying on the first day of the Chinese New Year at Tanzhe temple of Beijing.

Early Tuesday, the first day of the year of the pig, hundreds lined up outside famous temples to burn the first joss sticks of the year, expecting it to bring them good luck.

