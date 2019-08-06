Asian countries to use social media to prevent extremism

By Wam

More than 20 Asian countries will agree to utilise social media to counter extremism in the region, Vietnam News Agency, VNA, reported on Monday.

Ten members of The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and 17 dialogue partner countries are expected to create a regional mechanism in this regard.

A draft statement prepared for the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) to be held in Manila in the Philippines on Wednesday, 7th August, as part of the ongoing 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM) has mentioned this matter, the VNA report said. The ARF will discuss the creation of a mechanism to boost efforts on Security of Information Communication Technology, which Japan, Malaysia and Singapore have volunteered to lead.

The draft statement reflects issues to be deliberated at the forum and affirms foreign ministers' strong condemnation of recent acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The ministers will also stress the need to make full and effective use of social media to prevent the spread of terrorists' narratives on the internet.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.