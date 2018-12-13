Beyonce! Hillary! Priyanka! India's biggest wedding: Isha Ambani

By AP

In a season of big Indian weddings, the Wednesday marriage of the scions of two billionaire families might be the biggest of them all.

The bride, Isha Ambani, is the Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, thought to be India’s richest man. Forbes estimates his net worth at over $43 billion.

The groom, Anand Piramal, is the relative pauper. His father, industrialist Ajay Piramal, is thought to be worth $10 billion.

Ambani's sons Anan (left) and Akash (right) ride on horses during the wedding of their sister Isha.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani (center left) walks with his brother Anil Ambani during the wedding of his daughter Isha.

Indian Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan (right) poses with his wife Aishwariya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya during the wedding ceremony.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends Isha's wedding with her husban Nick Jonas.

Former U.S secretary of State Hilary Clinton attends the wedding of Isha Ambani.

Former U.S secretary of State Hilary Clinton (middle) stands for a photo with the bride Nita Ambani (left).

Singer Beyonce arrives to perform at the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

A worker decorates a tree outside Antilia, the house of the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, ahead of his daughter's wedding, in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018.

A woman walks past an illuminated street outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani ahead of his daughter Isha's wedding in Mumbai.

Mumbai police personnel stand guard outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani ahead of the wedding.

