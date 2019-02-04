Blizzard, avalanche warnings for California

By AP

A forecast of more snow and intense winds in the Sierra Nevada mountains has prompted authorities to issue blizzard and avalanche warnings and say that conditions could become “life-threatening.”

A winter storm sweeping across California and Nevada has dumped as much as 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow over the past two days.

Much more is expected over the next two days.

The National Weather Service says 8 feet (2.4 meters) fell at the June Mountain Ski resort north of Mammoth Lakes and up to 3 feet (0.9 meters) were reported in the resorts around Lake Tahoe since Friday.

Forecasters say a blizzard from Sunday night to Monday night could bring another 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow to the highest elevations, and light snow down to the foothills.

The weather service warned people to stay indoors until the snow and winds subside.

Photos: AP