Brand Dubai signs MoU with RTA

By WAM

The Government of Dubai Media Office, GDMO, represented by its creative arm, Brand Dubai, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, to undertake beautification projects across the city over the next three years.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will establish strategic cooperation to implement public art projects aimed at enhancing the city’s aesthetic environment. The beautification projects will cover bridges, tunnels, walking tracks, bus stops and other public facilities and areas throughout Dubai.

Accomplished artists from the UAE, the region and across the world will be invited to create public artworks that will transform the ambience of urban spaces in Dubai. The beautification project is designed to further enhance the way both residents and visitors connect and interact with their urban environment.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said, "We are very happy to partner with Brand Dubai to execute this unique urban beautification project in Dubai. The RTA is committed to working with diverse partners to enhance the urban experience that Dubai offers both to residents and visitors. The RTA is also keen to ensure that all its projects incorporate an aesthetic dimension. The unique designs of the Shindagha bridge, which features an architectural arch in the shape of the symbol of infinity, the oval-shaped ‘Bridge of Tolerance" and the Dubai Metro stations are examples of this."

Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the GDMO, said, "The collaboration with the RTA to launch beautification projects across the city is aligned with the vision of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to turn Dubai into an open-air museum that celebrates art, creativity and aesthetic excellence. We thank the RTA for partnering with us to deliver this project and their commitment to this initiative that aims to revitalise public spaces in our city. Both our organisations bring significant capabilities to this partnership. By combining our strengths, we have a great opportunity to further enhance the artistic and cultural environment of Dubai."

Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai, said, "Working with outstanding local, regional and international artists, our joint project with the RTA aims to add a new creative dimension to public spaces in Dubai. Through unique artworks, ranging from murals to installations, we seek to tap into Dubai’s unique spirit, character and heritage, and in the process inspire greater engagement, inclusiveness, and innovation in the community. These artistic creations will look at Dubai’s culture and history, and its ambitions and aspirations from a fresh viewpoint. Overall, the project will significantly enrich the experience of the city for both residents and visitors."

Moaza Saeed Al Marri, Director - Marketing and Corporate Communications at the RTA, said, "The RTA supports the efforts of Brand Dubai to enhance the urban landscape of the emirate. These efforts not only support the vision to transform Dubai into an open-air museum but also deepen engagement between the city and its residents and visitors. Our cooperation with Brand Dubai allows us to further enhance the cultural interactions that take place in Dubai, a city that is home to over 200 nationalities."