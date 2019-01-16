Brexit-voting town urges British MPs to grow up

By AFP

In the Brexit-voting town of Redcar in northeastern England, residents voiced dismay at the political infighting that threatens to delay Britain's departure from the EU and called on politicians to "make this work for the country".

"I think they're behaving like children," said one resident, Mark Blakey, a day after British MPs voted overwhelmingly against a Brexit deal agreed with Brussels in a humiliating blow for Prime Minister Theresa May.

The result leaves Britain with no plan and in turmoil just 73 days before its scheduled divorce date.

"There's a lot of political infighting, a lot of people trying to go for the top job and for their own self-serving benefits rather than thinking right," said Blakey.

"They need to, quite frankly, grow up, see what the situation is and come together with a proper plan across the parties," said Blakey.

"What we need to do is make this work for the country."