British govt delays vote on Brexit bill

By AP

The British government has delayed plans to hold a vote on its key Brexit bill, as Prime Minister Theresa May faces remorseless pressure from her Conservative Party to step down.



May previously said she planned to publish the withdrawal bill Friday and hold a vote in Parliament the week of June 3. The bill implements the terms of Britain’s departure from the European Union and May says it is the “last chance” to secure an orderly U.K. exit.



But there is no mention of the bill in the schedule of parliamentary business for that week, published Thursday. And Conservative lawmaker Mark Spencer told the House of Commons the bill will not be published this week.



Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, who had been due to introduce the bill, quit Wednesday, saying she could not support it.