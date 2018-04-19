Bus crash in Switzerland leaves 15 hurt, 1 seriously

By
  • AP
Published

Swiss police said 15 people have been injured, one of them seriously, when a bus carrying foreign tourists crashed into a truck on a highway in northern Switzerland.

Zurich regional (cantonal) police said the driver of the bus and a travel guide, who was sitting at the front, had to be freed by firefighters.

Police said 12 of the tourists were slightly injured while three others were taken to the hospital. Police wouldn’t immediately say where the tourists were from.

The crash happened Wednesday on a highway near Winterthur, 15 kilometers (9 miles) northeast of Zurich.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

  • Diner serves up tarantula burger

    A woman faced her fear of spiders by eating a tarantual burger at a diner in North Carolina. The bizarre dish has

  • Elephant spotted smoking

    A group of conservationists spotted an elephant smoking large lumps of charcoal and claim it was for medicinal purposes

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon