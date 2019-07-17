Calls for justice on fifth anniversary of MH17 crash

By AFP

Families of the victims of flight MH17 marked five years on Wednesday since the crash, with calls for justice for the shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines plane over war-torn eastern Ukraine.

The remembrance services in the Netherlands and Kuala Lumpur came less than a month after international investigators charged three Russians and a Ukrainian with the murder of the 298 people who died.

Mourners gathering at the Dutch national monument to the disaster were surrounded by 298 trees - one was planted for each victim - and sunflowers grown from seeds from the Ukrainian fields where the wreckage fell.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was to address relatives at the memorial in Vijfhuizen, next to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport where the ill-fated flight to Malaysia took off on July 17, 2014.

Photo: AFP

"At this unique place of sorrow the reading of the names of all victims is again central," a statement from the victims association said, adding that they would be read aloud by families and friends.

The service was to also feature music, singing and a recital by young people, while Rutte was to start the parade with young relatives by laying flowers at the monument.

The flags of the affected countries will hang at half-mast. One hundred and ninety-six of the victims were Dutch and 36 were Australian.

"On the fields around the memorial, sunflowers bloom again, some of which have been specially grown from the seeds brought from Ukraine," the statement said.

In Kuala Lumpur, there was to be a minute's silence at 1300 GMT with some Malaysian relatives of those in board.