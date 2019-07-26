China landslide death toll rises to 20

By AFP

The death toll in a landslide that buried a village in southwest China rose to 20 on Friday, with 25 people still missing three days after the disaster, state media said.

Rescuers found the bodies of two children, a mother with her baby, and another woman on Thursday in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, according to state broadcaster CCTV, citing an investigation.

Eleven people have been found alive since the side of a hill collapsed on 23 homes late Tuesday, covering them in thick mud.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain, and the country has suffered heavy flooding this year.