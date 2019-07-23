China's NPC Speaker receives Mohamed bin Zayed

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, affirmed the UAE's vested interest in strengthening relations with China across all sectors, to serve the common goals of the two friendly countries, and to attain progress and prosperity through strengthened partnership.

His Highness' remarks came during a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, NPC, Li Zhanshu, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his happiness on his state visit to China, and relayed the congratulations of the UAE Government and its people to China on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Republic, wishing the country further progress and prosperity.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince conveyed his appreciation for the role played by the National People's Congress in pushing forward strategic partnerships between the two countries, noting the UAE's commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to further contribute to enhancing cultural and development ties between the two friendly nations.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Li Zhanshu, discussed means of enhancing bilateral ties between the UAE and China, particularly in the parliamentary cooperation sector. They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Zhanshu briefed His Highness on China's future foreign relations prospects, particularly with the UAE, the Arab region and the Middle East as a whole, stressing that the UAE and China have fundamental interests in maintaining regional and global security and stability.

The Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee welcomed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's visit to China, praising His Highness' role in cementing friendly ties between the two countries, carrying on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who had a great interest in strengthening relations between the UAE and China.

He noted President Xi Jinping's visit to the UAE in 2018, and the warm hospitality and reception by UAE officials, embodying the strong ties between the two countries.

Zhanshu said that the UAE is a young country that has adopted over a few years the principles of economic diversification, social openness, cultural tolerance and peaceful coexistence, becoming a model for global development. He went on to stress the NPC's willingness to further support UAE-China relations through policy and legislative initiatives.

The meeting was also attended, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Presidential Special Envoy to China; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi; Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, and Ni Jian, Ambassador of China to the UAE, along with several other senior officials.