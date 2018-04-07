China vows to fight against proposed additional tariffs

China vowed on Friday to fight the US "at any cost" after President Donald Trump proposed an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, according to the Chinese Commerce Ministry.

"China will dedicate itself to the end and at any cost and will definitely fight back firmly" if the U.S. persists in its "protectionism," the ministry said in a statement.

China doesn't want a trade war but isn't afraid to fight one, the statement added.

Trump's surprise move Thursday to instruct the U.S. trade representative to consider the additional tariffs came a day after Beijing announced plans to tax $50 billion in American products, including soybeans and small aircraft, in response to a U.S. move this week to slap tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports.