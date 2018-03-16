Clinton saddened by Hawking's death

Former President Bill Clinton says that he and wife Hillary are saddened by the death of physicist Stephen Hawking, who died at age 76.

Clinton says that Hawking "gave us profound insights into the nature of space and time, and a powerful example of overcoming adversity and making the most of life."

He added that "I will always be grateful for his Millennium lecture at the White House and his contributions to the Clinton Global Initiative."

Clinton extended his "thoughts and prayers" to Hawking's family and admirers.