Crane used to remove vehicles from sinkhole at outlet mall

Vehicles stranded in a large sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania outlet mall have been removed with the help of a crane.

At least six vehicles were engulfed by the sinkhole that opened at Tanger Outlets just east of the city of Lancaster at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

LNP newspaper reports that a worker tethered to a tower ladder from Lafayette Fire Company climbed into the sinkhole and connected the cars to the crane.

All vehicles had been removed by about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. A fence has been set up closing off the area around the sinkhole.

A woman was reportedly in one of the vehicles when the sinkhole opened, but no injuries were reported.

Lancaster is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

6 cars swallowed by sinkhole under outlet mall parking lot

Six cars are trapped by a sinkhole that’s opened up in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania outlet mall.

WGAL-TV reported that the hole swallowed the vehicles at about 4:30 p.m. Friday at Tanger Outlets just east of Lancaster City.

A woman tells the station she was inside one of the vehicles during the collapse, and described it like an earthquake. Bystanders helped her get out safely.

WGAL says no one is hurt, but the vehicles can’t be removed until the area is stable.

A woman who answered the phone at the mall office said “the photos don’t lie” about the incident, then hung up.

