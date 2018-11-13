Cristiano Ronaldo attends tennis finals in London with family

By Staff

Cristiano Ronaldo sits with Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Jr as they watch the game between US player John Isner against Serbia's Novak Djokovic, during their men's singles round-robin match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 12 November 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo catches a stray ball as Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays against US player John Isner in their men's singles round.

Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his family, watch the tennis match from the screen.

Photo's: AFP & Reuters