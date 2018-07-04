Death toll from heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan rises to 15

Officials say the death toll from two days of heavy monsoon rains in eastern Pakistan has risen to 15.

The heaviest rains seen in Lahore since 1980 continued into Wednesday, flooding streets and causing some residents to join small demonstrations against local authorities.

Rescue officials and police confirmed the death toll, saying most deaths were caused by electrocution and homes caving in.

Pakistan has long struggled to cope with the annual monsoon rains, which trigger flash floods and mud slides that destroy homes.