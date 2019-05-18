Dela Rosa goes on top of results of Filipino expats voting in UAE in senatorial race

By Wam

Filipino expats in the UAE who have successfully registered and voted at the recently held 2019 Midterm Elections with the final batch of 3 precincts from Dubai and a total of 60 SD cards to finish the consolidation of the votes.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has officially begun consolidating the votes as SD Cards containing the votes of more than 28,000 OFWs from Dubai have been received.

In the senatorial race, Bato Dela Rosa remains as the top 1 senator for Filipinos in the UAE with 35,473 votes followed by Bong Go with 34,019 and Doc Willie Ong with 32,233 votes.

According to the Filipino Times, the total number of registered voters who actually voted are 44,295 individuals or 14 percent out of 319,228 registered voters.

Out of that total number, 15,808 votes (14.48 percent out of 109,130 registered) came from Abu Dhabi, while 28,487 votes (13.62 percent out of 209,202 registered) came from Dubai and the northern regions.