Delhi Metro becomes India's first project to receive power from waste-to-energy plant

By Wam

The metro rail in India's capital has achieved a milestone in its efforts to establish an environment-friendly network.

Delhi Metro has become the first ever metro project in India to receive power generated from a waste-to-energy plant, Asian News International, ANI, reported on Wednesday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DMRC, the metro operator, said it has started receiving 2 megawatt (MW) power from a 12 MW capacity waste-to-energy plant set up in Ghazipur in East Delhi.

DMRC will take approximately 17.5 million units per annum from this plant, according to a DMRC press statement issued on Tuesday.

"The state-of-the-art facility is set up to process above 1,500 tonnes per day (TPD) of waste and generate 12 MW of green power. The plant is India's first Euro norms compliant waste-to-energy facility," the DMRC said.

The plant will mitigate over 8 million tonnes of Greenhouse Gases (GHG) over the life of the project, thus combating global warming.

The Delhi Metro has also achieved the distinction of being the first ever rail-based organisation in the world to claim carbon credits.

The DMRC has also commissioned a facility at Rohini in Delhi for recycling of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste with a capacity of 150 tonnes per day.

Currently, DMRC is producing 28 MW of solar power from the various rooftop solar power plants, which have been set up in its stations, depots and residential premises.

The mass transit operator has also started to receive solar power from the off-site solar power plant at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, said the ANI report.