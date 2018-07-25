DHA announces plans to open Dubai Oncology and Research Centre by 2020

By WAM

The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has announced its plans to open a Dubai Oncology and Research Centre by 2020.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, announced that the centre aims to provide state-of-the-art oncological services for all types of cancer and across all age groups under one roof, to improve patient satisfaction and reduce reliance on international centres.

He revealed that in the first phase, the centre will cater to 700 patients, which is 35 percent of the total number of diagnosed cancer patients in Dubai. He added that this percentage will increase by four percent every year until it reaches 4,000 patients by 2027.

Al Qutami made the announcement during his visit to Dubai Hospital to inspect the centre’s progress. He revealed that while the centre will be diagnosing and treating all types of cancers. In the first phase, it will focus on four types of cancer: breast cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer and prostate cancer.

During his visit, specialised doctors provided an overview of the progress of the centre. They highlighted that the establishment of an oncology and research centre in Dubai is greatly needed as cancer is the third most common cause of death in the UAE.

The new cancer centre of excellence will provide multi - specialised cancer treatment for UAE residents and medical tourists seeking treatment in Dubai.

Along with the launch of the centre, the DHA will also be putting in place strategic plans to decrease the prevalence of cancer, ensure early detection, provide quality diagnostic and treatment services, and raise awareness about the disease.

The centre will focus on providing specialised cancer research, creating a cancer patient database, promoting local and international collaborations in the field, utilising the best technology in the field and launching high-standard cancer training programmes that are at par with international standards.

Al Qutami said the centre is one of the authorities of the many developmental projects that aim to enhance Dubai’s health system to provide quality services and sub-services to the people of Dubai and put the city on the map as a leading destination for medical tourism.

He added that this is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide quality healthcare services and innovative solutions that meet the growing needs of the population for specialised health services.

Al Qutami also said that the centre will begin providing its services in 2020 in cooperation with international bodies that are specialised in the field of cancer treatment and diagnosis. He added that the centre will be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technologies and specialised medical cadres.

Al Qutami said that the DHA is continuing its strategy to create a first-class health model that will effectively contribute to the health of UAE nationals, residents and visitors by focusing on care and treatment and prevention of all diseases, including cancer.