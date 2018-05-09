Donald Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his country will withdraw from Iran nuclear deal.

In a televised address from the White House, the US President said he was making the world safer.

"The United States does not make empty threats," he said.

he added that the deal allowed Iran to continue enriching uranium and, over time, reach the brink of a nuclear breakout.

"The deal lifted crippling economic sanctions on our end in exchange for very weak limits on the regime’s nuclear activity and no limits at all on its other maligned behavior, including sinister activities in Syria, Yemen, and other places all around the world."

Trump signed a presidential memorandum to begin reinstating U.S. nuclear sanctions on the Iranian regime.

"We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction. Any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be strongly sanctioned by the United States."