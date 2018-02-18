DoT announces implementation of more than 100,000 parking bays during 8 years

As part of the Department of Transport’s, DoT, endeavor to improve Mawaqif Services according to the Surface Transport Master Plan, national qualified competencies were hired to utilise the best global practices to increase the level of efficiency of the transport network. These efforts are aimed at making Abu Dhabi the best destination for residents and visitors and improve its status locally, regionally and internationally.

The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, announced that since the launching of Mawaqif, 114234 parking bays were regulated in 77 sectors in Abu Dhabi, 14598 parking bays in 16 sectors in Al Ain. In addition to 11213 parking bays by the reconstruction and regulation of 43 sectors and using some lands for implementing parking bays.

Moreover, eight multi-storey parking facilities were built in Abu Dhabi and included 4510 parking bays. The facilities were designed according to the highest operational standards and increased the quality of lightening, elevators and air conditioning maintenance, increasing the number of signage and redistributing them and replacing the devices at the control rooms.

The ITC said that the DoT has established Mawaqif Division on March 2009 as an innovative regulation plan with an integrated methodology and national competencies to achieve the Vision of Abu Dhabi 2030 and follow Law No. 18 of 2009 concerning the regulation of vehicles parking in Abu Dhabi. The ITC said that the department is working in compliance with the government’s visions and directions in order to create sustainable infrastructure for vehicles parking that aids in reducing the traffic.

The centre added that the strategy is designed to regulate, improve and operate a sustainable network for integrated, safe, efficient and environmental friendly parking bays that support public transport and the services offered to the society. Additionally, the strategy will resolve the shortage in parking bays in Abu Dhabi and eliminate random parking and support public transport modes, improve the parking services offered and suggest regulations and policies that prevent the improper use of parking bays in the Emirate.

During the course of eight years, Mawaqif Division updated number of electronic services that assisted in the implementation of laws, and saved the time and efforts for residents, like the services included operating services in the multi-storey buildings offered by Darb Application that allows residents to find vacant parking bays using smart phones. Additionally, sensors and infrared photography were used to monitor any vehicle with expired permits and inspect any violations. It is anticipated to utilise more developed technologies in the near future to assure the efficiency of the parking system in order to achieve an integrated, safe and sustainable system.