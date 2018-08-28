Dubai Customs makes 6,887 transactions and serves 236,000 passengers during Eid holiday

By WAM

Dubai Customs increased its efforts to cope with the increasing number of tourists and visitors into the country during Eid Al Adha period.

Special arrangements in organizing work shifts were made to facilitate trade and passenger traffic. Customer service centers worked 24/7 to ensure best and easiest passenger entry into the country.

A total of 1,400 employees and inspection officers made 6,887 customs transactions during the Eid holiday. More than 236,000 passengers, 9,716 vehicles and 977 coaches were served at Hatta Customs Center during that period.

Customs centers under passenger operations departments in Dubai International Airport, terminals 1, 2, and 3, Al Maktoum International Airport, and Hatta Customs Center received visitors and passengers with smiles and gifts. Pilgrims’ trip back into the emirate was made as easy as possible through a number of facilitations offered to them.

Abdullah Al Khaja, (Acting) Director of Dubai Customs: “Following the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai we’ve made the happiness of our customers a priority. Our staff are trained to well receive guests into Dubai which gives a very positive impression about the emirate and the UAE and its people”.

Mohammed Al Muaini, Director of Land Customs Centers Management at Dubai Customs said:” We always work hard to facilitate trade and passenger traffic, but when it comes to special occasions and holidays we increase our activity. There are work plans and schedules in place to cope up with the increasing trade and tourism activity. Our inspection officers are highly efficient and skilled and they are equipped with the most advanced devices and systems in inspection field worldwide”.

Yousef Al Hashimi, Director of Jebel Ali Customs Centers Management said: “Innovations will put us in the midst of advanced technological revolution which will help us maintain and further develop our leading position as a leading customs administration that will provide the best services to Expo 2020”.

On his turn, Ibrahim Kamali, Director of passenger operations Department said: “We qualify and train our employees and inspection officers to be able to serve passengers in the best possible way based our national heritage of generosity towards visitors and guests”.