Dubai Frame shines red celebrating UAE-China Week

Dubai Municipality has joined the celebrations of the UAE-China Week, which is being held from 17th to 24th July 2018 in honour of the Chinese president's visit to the country, by lighting up Dubai Frame red, representing the flag of the People's Republic of China and displaying the theme of the UAE-China week through the screens inside the Frame during this period.

UAE and China have been enjoying strong and old relations that are commercial in nature and have developed it further in the recent years. The number of Chinese companies, operating in various fields, including investment and trade in the UAE, has exceeded 4,000. The country also has several Chinese markets and trade centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ajman.