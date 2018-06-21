Dubai Police launch smart parking project

Dubai Police launched today a smart multi-level parking project as part of efforts to provide high quality services to members of the public.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, laid the foundation stone for the project at Al Muraqqabat Police Station in the attendance of senior police officers.

Major General Al Marri said the project, the first of its kind in the UAE, is part of Dubai Police strategic plan 2016 - 2021 to make customers feel happy and is in line with the government transformation towards smart, innovative services to reach the highest levels in customer satisfaction by delivery of services in a record time.

Major General Mohammed Saeed Bakhit, Director of Services and Equipment Department, Dubai Police, said the smart parking project would be built in the most populated residential and commercial districts in Dubai.

''All mechanisms for parking a car will be conducted automatically using modern technology,'' he stated.