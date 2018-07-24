Dubai Ruler issues resolution promoting 821 individuals at Residency, Foreigners Affairs Directorate

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, issued a Resolution promoting 821 officers, non-commissioned officers and members of staff at the General Directorate of Residency of Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, in Dubai.

Commenting on the announcement, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, extended his thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their attention and care to all members of the country's military, security and police forces.

Al Marri appreciated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's gesture which comes in recognition of the officers' efforts, as well as to motivate them to continue their hard work.

The GDRFA Director-General also thanked H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for his continuous efforts to ensure the safety and security of the UAE community.