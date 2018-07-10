Dubai Sports Council unveils interactive platform as part of 10X initiative

The Dubai Sports Council, DSC, has introduced a new project aimed at developing the sports sector under the umbrella of the Dubai 10X initiative.

The «Dubai Sports Gate» project is an interactive portal that serves as a guide to all sports events taking place in Dubai.

This initiative is a part of 26 initiatives submitted by 24 government agencies in Dubai, which were approved by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, DFF. A panel of experts reviewed more than 160 ideas submitted by 36 parties for implementation in less than 365 days.

"Dubai is attracting many international sports events, the sports scene in the emirate became very active. The "Gate" is a platform where all sports events are listed with the full schedule. Users can book any sports facility; in addition, international users can also book transportation and accommodation through the Gate," said Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council.

"The project will encourage people to be more active and adopt a healthier lifestyle as the Gate or the application will allow users to register and participate in any event. It also enables them to watch championships that take place in Dubai and provide them with updated information about service providers and specialised stores that sell sports equipment," Hareb stated.

The implementation of the project is set to take between 18 and 24 months. The Dubai Sports Centre has already developed a comprehensive project plan to implement the Dubai Sports Gate project in partnership with many related entities.

"The Dubai 10X initiative has helped us make great strides. Dubai has always pioneered changes and has a strong track record of innovative projects. Our Dubai 10X project provides real opportunities to set new and innovative standards in the sports industry," he added.