Earthquake jolts Iran's Semnan province

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning jolted an area to the northeastern Iranian province of Semnan, about 200 kilometres east of the capital Tehran, reported state news agency, IRNA.

According to the Seismological Centre affiliated to the University of Tehran, the tremor jolted Kalateh Khij, a region in the province's Shahroud district, neighbouring the northern province of Golestan.

The quake was registered at 36.83 degrees latitude and 55.25 degrees longitude, with a depth of 10 km. There was no immediate report of casualties or damage, added IRNA.