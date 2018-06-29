Electrical short injures 3 rescuers at flooded Thai cave

At least three rescuers searching for 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach missing in a flooded cave in northern Thailand have been injured by electrical lines fed into the caverns to power lights and pumps.

Journalists saw workers run out of the cave on Friday shouting that some rescuers had been injured and to shut off the electricity immediately.

Ambulances quickly arrived and witnesses saw three men being carried on stretchers. Police said their injuries were minor and the men were in stable condition.

A jerry-rigged electrical system has been set up inside the cave for lights and water pumps to battle the flooding, which has prevented rescuers from moving farther into the extensive cave complex, where the boys and their coach have been trapped for six days.