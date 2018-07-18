Emirates Foundation Kicks Off Youth Summer Camps

Emirates Foundation, the national organization set up by the Abu Dhabi Government to facilitate public-private funded initiatives for the empowerment of youth across the UAE, announced today the launch of its Youth Summer Camp, which will take place for youth between the ages of 14- 18 in locations across the UAE during July and August 2018.

The Emirates Foundation Youth Summer Camps are designed to empower and train youth to become future leaders, offering them unique opportunities to use their vacation time for learning and skill building towards their personal and civic development and growth.

Organized by Emirates Foundation’s Takatof volunteers, the Summer Camp will commence on July 22nd and carry through until August 10th offering 6 mini summer camps in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dafra, Ajman, RAK and Fujairah.

The Summer camp will target children under the age of 18 years and will feature a comprehensive leadership curriculum including sessions on leadership, teamwork, and innovation-driven problem solving. These will be delivered in interactive training sessions and workshops, building on Emirates Foundation’s best practice approach acquired through a decade of delivering youth training in the areas of volunteering, entrepreneurship, science & technology, financial literacy, emergency relief and child safety.

Speaking about the initiative, H.E Maytha Al Habsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation said: “With volunteerism at the heart of the Year of Zayed and the UAE society, Emirates Foundation has been at the forefront of championing volunteering and corporate citizenship activities for the last decade with initiatives that have become international best practices. Today, through this summer camp we aim to inspire and empower volunteers and children alike on achieving their highest potential in all that they do.”

Her Excellency further emphasized that the Summer Camp is a unique opportunity for youth and children to utilize their time wisely during the summer and engage in stimulating learning and experiential activities that will enhance their skills and knowledge.

The Emirates Foundation Summer Camp will allow volunteers to deliver over 200 volunteering hours and a total of 2250 training hours across the different Emirates.