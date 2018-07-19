Emirates wins world’s best inflight entertainment award

Emirates has won world’s best inflight entertainment award for the 14th year in a row at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2018. The airline also secured a service excellence award for best airline staff service in the Middle East this year.

The Awards are considered a global benchmark of airline excellence. This year’s results were decided by more than 20 million customers across 100 countries. The survey reviewed over 335 airlines from August 2017 to May 2018.

"It’s an honour to be recognised by Skytrax for our commitment to innovation and service excellence. We always work hard to stay creative, relevant, and continue to build content that appeals to our multi-national and multi-cultural passengers. The fact that these awards are based on the direct feedback from passengers is gratifying and wonderful recognition for all of the hard work that's gone into creating the Emirates experience," said Patrick Brannelly, Emirates’ Divisional Vice President, and Customer Experience (IFEC).