1.75m passengers used Hatta crossing last year

A total of 1.75 million passengers travelled through the Hatta border crossing in 2017, and more than 152,000 declarations were carried out, and 3,904 seizures.

Mohammed Al Muaini, Director of Land Customs Centres Management at Dubai Customs said that Hatta border crossing plays a major role in enhancing trade and passenger movement between Dubai and Oman and has become a main point for land transport.

Al Muaini said that Hatta’s border is important due to the services and facilities it offers to passengers, traders, goods and trucks.

"Hatta Border Post has become one of the most important border crossings linking UAE with Oman and Oman with the rest of the GCC region. Thanks to the most advanced services and the great facilities provided to passengers, dealing with this heavy traffic of passengers and goods is smooth and streamlined," he added.

Al Muaini explained that these efforts are an integral part of Dubai Customs vision to be the leading customs in the world supporting legitimate trade through innovation in service delivery whilst protecting society from the perils of restricted and prohibited goods.

An advanced electronic clearance system is in place and the centre uses the latest container scanning systems in cooperation with the Technical Support Department in Dubai Customs.

The crossing, he added, reflects the bright face of Dubai being a modern city that provides best client services and at the same time highest levels of security and safety.

The seizures included a number of incidences and items such as, narcotics, weapons and their parts, persons, money seizures, and CITES, among others.